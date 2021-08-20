Partly Cloudy icon
83º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Defenders

Taliban takeover of Afghanistan raises experts concerns about threats from abroad

Anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks approaches

Karen Drew, Anchor/Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Defenders, Detroit, Wayne County, Detroit Crime Commission, News, Local, Local News, Federal Investigators, Afghanistan, Taliban
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan raises experts concerns about threats from abroad
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan raises experts concerns about threats from abroad

If you are in crisis, or know someone who needs help, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

DETROIT – Federal investigators are on heightened alert as the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approaches.

They are worried hate and extremists groups looking to exploit the pandemic and they have concerns about the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The expert the Local 4 Defenders spoke with said Afghanistan has just turned up the heat on what the intelligence community is tracking to protect citizens.

Homeland Security recently released a new threat bulletin regarding “the current heightened threat environment across the United States.”

Andy Arena is the Executive Director of the Detroit Crime Commission. Arena said the intelligence community is looking at every possible threat to national security, both domestic and international.

Homeland Security said it worries extremists may try to exploit the COVID-19 variants by viewing the potential return of public health restrictions as rationale to conduct an attack.

As for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, Arena said Al Qaeda and ISIS types of groups will use the anniversary as propaganda.

“I think that they’re gonna use all of this to recruit and to radicalize another generation,” Arena said.

Homeland Security stresses that everyone can help by reporting suspicious activity or threats of violence.

“I tell people all the time, you just have to be cognizant of your environment. Take a few seconds every time you walk into any location and look at the exits and look at what’s going on. Be cognizant of what’s going on around you. Believe your eyes and your ears when you hear or see something,” Arena said.

Homeland Security says stay informed so you don’t fall for false narratives posted on social media.

Read: More Local 4 Defenders coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Karen Drew is the anchor of Local 4 News First at 4, weekdays at 4 p.m. She is also an award-winning investigative reporter and part of the Local 4 Defenders team.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter