Taliban takeover of Afghanistan raises experts concerns about threats from abroad

DETROIT – Federal investigators are on heightened alert as the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approaches.

They are worried hate and extremists groups looking to exploit the pandemic and they have concerns about the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The expert the Local 4 Defenders spoke with said Afghanistan has just turned up the heat on what the intelligence community is tracking to protect citizens.

Homeland Security recently released a new threat bulletin regarding “the current heightened threat environment across the United States.”

“The Homeland continues to face a diverse and challenging threat environment leading up to and following the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks as well religious holidays we assess could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence. These threats include those posed by domestic terrorists, individuals and groups engaged in grievance-based violence, and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences. These actors are increasingly exploiting online forums to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity. Such threats are also exacerbated by impacts of the ongoing global pandemic, including grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions.” Department of Homeland Security

Andy Arena is the Executive Director of the Detroit Crime Commission. Arena said the intelligence community is looking at every possible threat to national security, both domestic and international.

Homeland Security said it worries extremists may try to exploit the COVID-19 variants by viewing the potential return of public health restrictions as rationale to conduct an attack.

As for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, Arena said Al Qaeda and ISIS types of groups will use the anniversary as propaganda.

“I think that they’re gonna use all of this to recruit and to radicalize another generation,” Arena said.

Homeland Security stresses that everyone can help by reporting suspicious activity or threats of violence.

“I tell people all the time, you just have to be cognizant of your environment. Take a few seconds every time you walk into any location and look at the exits and look at what’s going on. Be cognizant of what’s going on around you. Believe your eyes and your ears when you hear or see something,” Arena said.

Homeland Security says stay informed so you don’t fall for false narratives posted on social media.

