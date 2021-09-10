Detroit changes towing oversight in bid to halt corruption

DETROIT – Long-time family-run towing companies in Detroit said they are shocked after the city’s Board of Police Commissioners gave up oversight of towing and how Detroit police handles towing companies.

This means towing companies must now bid for the contracts with the city. The aim is to end corruption related to towing, police and politicians.

Only one commissioner voted against the change.

Read: FBI raids Detroit city hall, council members’ homes as part of corruption probe

“We are the representatives of community part are towers who pay taxes,” said Commissioner Linda Bernard.

This goes back to Boulevard & Trumbull Towing head Gasper Fiore, convicted of bribery, and six Detroit police officers who were found guilty of taking cash kick backs to funnel business to tow companies.

Ad

Three members of council are under an FBI investigation, related to towing and corruption.

“I feel like we are tainted by bad actors and things that have been done in the past at this point going forward don’t punish us for anyone else’s get rid of those bad actors,” said Barry Foster with L.I.J.B.S. Towing.

“Just give us the opportunity, be fair to us as well. Don’t shut us out. We never done that to anybody so why do that to us?” said Julie Semma with L.I.J.B.S. Towing.