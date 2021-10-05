St. Clair County man arrested after incident outside US Supreme Court in Washington

WASHINGTON – A man from Saint Clair County in Michigan was arrested in Washington on Tuesday (Oct. 5) after Capitol police said he parked illegally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court and wouldn’t move his vehicle.

Capitol police set off what is called a “flash bang” to take the driver of the suspicious vehicle into custody. They said he refused to cooperate with officers and made a threat.

“He said the time for talking is over,” U.S. Capitol police inspector Jason Bell said.

The driver has been identified as Dale Paul Melvin, 55, from Kimball Township in St. Clair County. Photos from the scene show police arresting Melvin.

Local 4 went to Melvin’s last known address. A woman there said Melvin moved out and has been living in his truck. She said sheriff’s deputies were at her door, looking for Melvin three days ago.

Residents who live in the area said Melvin was outspoken.

“It was his way or the highway and he was strong,” a neighbor said.

When Melvin was outside of the Supreme Court, inside was Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud. She was making history as the first Arab American woman to argue a case before the Supreme Court.

