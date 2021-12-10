Michigan man who murdered wife by putting heroin in cereal sentenced to life without parole

“The jury didn’t believe your lies and now they’ve finally exposed you for the selfish, murdering lying monster you are,” the judge said

DAVISON, Mich. – A Davison man who was convinced of killing his wife by putting heroin in her cereal has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jason Harris, 47, of Davison, was found guilty on Nov. 17 of first-degree premeditated murder, solicitation of murder and delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

Christina Ann Thompson Harris, 36, died in September 2014. Officials said Harris prepared a bowl of cereal for his wife and laced it with a lethal dose of heroin. Her sisters never stopped fighting for justice.

Christy Thompson Harris was a mother of two. It was her breast milk that would later prove she was not doing drugs and was poisoned.

Jason Harris was given a chance to speak and he did not apologize or show remorse. Instead he claimed he was innocent.

“The jury didn’t believe your lies and now they’ve finally exposed you for the selfish, murdering, lying, monster you are,” the judge said.

