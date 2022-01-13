Border officials working in Detroit report major increase in guns, drug seizures last year

The Detroit office of Customs and Border Patrol is reporting a massive increase in seizures of illegal drugs, guns and money in 2021.

DETROIT – The Detroit office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a massive increase in seizures of illegal drugs, guns and money in 2021.

That includes a 2,800% increase in the seizure of illegal marijuana. They also seized 240 pounds of cocaine, around $5.6 million and 40,000 rounds of ammunition. They also seized more than two pounds of fentanyl and 25 pounds of meth.

It was a challenging year for border protection in Detroit. They said people are risking trying to drive across the border with drugs simply because the demand in the U.S. is higher than ever.

