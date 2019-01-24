Defenders: Former Troy city manager sentenced to 30 months in prison

TROY, Mich. - A former Troy city manager was sentenced after pleading guilty to federal bribery charges.

Brian Kischnick was one of Michigan's highest-paid city officials and earned a salary with benefits worth more than $200,000. Now, he's heading to prison after being sentenced to 30 months for soliciting bribes.

Prosecutors were hoping Kischnick would get a 55-month sentence, but due to sentencing guidelines and the facts presented, the judge handed down the 30-month sentence.

The courtroom was crowded, filled with Troy city workers and leaders hoping for justice. There was also a group from Alcoholics Anonymous that was there to support the disgraced city leader.

"I wish we would have handled things directly right then, the way we should have. It would have served Mr. Kischnick better and the city better," Ellen Hodorek, a Troy City Council member, said.

Federal authorities said Kischnick ran the city of Troy like he had a God complex. They said he created a pay-to-play scheme in the city and accepted cash bribes even going as far as to demand contractors to pay his bills at numerous restaurants in the city.

In court, Kischnick told the judge that he was dealing with a drug and alcohol problem and that he credits the FBI agents with saving his life.

