Floyd Galloway to stand trial in murder of Danielle Stislicki

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - A judge ruled Tuesday that there's enough evidence to send Floyd Galloway to trial in the murder of Danielle Stislicki.

Stislicki's parents said they don't believe prosecutors need her remains to reach a guilty verdict in the case. They're happy with the judge's decision to send Galloway to trial.

Danielle Stislicki

It's been nearly three years since Stislicki went missing in December 2016. Family members and detectives spent years searching for clues and evidence that would lead to the discovery of her body or a conviction.

"There's overwhelming probable cause that defendant Floyd Galloway Jr. committed that crime," said Judge James Brady, of 47th District Court in Farmington Hills.

"It was satisfying," said Ann Stislicki, Danielle Stislicki's mother. "He looked at us. He looked at the witnesses that were up rather than cowardly looking down. But he did not look up or around when he left the courtroom."

Floyd Galloway Jr. in court Sept. 9, 2019. (WDIV)

Prosecutors pulled out phone records putting Galloway and Danielle Stislicki together the night she disappeared. They also had surveillance video showing Galloway near her home and evidence of a "how to pass a polygraph" search on Galloway's computer.

A handwriting expert and 45 exhibits were used to create probable cause that Galloway had a plan of murder.

"It is significant that there is a patch of carpet in the bedroom," prosecutor Jaimie Powell Horowitz said. "That patch, we know is removed, and beside it to the right of it and between the patch is Ms. Stislicki's DNA."

"Farmington Hills police -- the amount of evidence that they had gathered is phenomenal," said Rich Stislicki, Danielle Stislicki's father. "Very detail-oriented."

"This is a huge burden that (Galloway) had to bear, and I think he is hopeful that the right outcome will come," said William Mitchell, Galloway's attorney.

Questions remain about what happened to Danielle Stislicki and her body.

Ann Stislicki said she'll keep honoring her daughter and fighting for justice.

Sources told Local 4 the trial could start in months, or it could be up to a year. They said there's a lot more evidence to be introduced.

Previous coverage

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.