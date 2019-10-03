Local 4 Defenders: The numbers behind sexual assaults on Metro Detroit college campuses

According to crime reports, college students are at an increased risk of beings sexually attacked during the first few months of their first and second semesters in college.

Statistics claim college women are twice as likely to be sexually assaulted than robbed and the rapist is usually someone they know.

For many young men and women, college is their first chance at freedom but many don't realize that college women between the ages of 18 and 24 are three times more likely than women in general to experience sexual violence.

Michigan State University set a record of reported rapes. More than 900 reports are attributed to Larry Nassar on campus property. Beyond the Nassar numbers, there were 26 rapes reported on the MSU campus in 2018 -- more than two a month.

"I've heard one sexual assault this year already," said MSU freshman Jimmy Johnson. "I'm sure there's been more than that that just don't get recorded."

According to experts, only 20 percent of sexual assault victims report the crime to a law enforcement agency.

The reported attacks occurred at Abbot, Phillips, Erickson, Emmons, Wonders and Hubbard halls, Spartan Stadium and other dormitories.

"Our numbers are pretty much on average with campus assaults happening across the country," said MSU vice president and spokesperson Emily Gurrant. "In the past couple of years, we have more people coming forward to report assaults."

Western Michigan University reported seven cases of rape in 2018.

Wayne State University reported none.

Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti reported 12 cases of sexual assault. In all cases but one, the assaults happened in residence halls. EMU said it is doing its part to increase safety for its students.

"I like that, when we walk around campus, we have the emergency buttons," said EMU student Linise Washington. "I feel pretty safe and confident."

Oakland University reported three cases of rape in 2018.

The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor reported 45 cases of rape in 2018 -- nearly four a month.

Campus officials denied Local 4's request for an interview but students said they feel safe.

