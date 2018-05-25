News

Delta flight from Paris to Detroit makes emergency landing at DTW after crew member gets sick

Crew member taken to hospital after landing

By Derick Hutchinson
Delta Airlines via CNN

A Delta plane made an emergency landing after a crew member became sick. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Delta Airlines flight from Paris to Detroit made an emergency landing Friday at Detroit Metro Airport after a crew member became ill, Delta officials said.

Delta flight DL97 was met by paramedics on the ground, and the crew member was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Airport officials said the flight was pre-scheduled to land at DTW, but Delta is still calling the incident an emergency landing.

The flight landed in Detroit around 12:35 p.m.

