Delta flight from Paris to Detroit makes emergency landing at DTW after crew member gets sick

A Delta plane made an emergency landing after a crew member became sick. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Delta Airlines flight from Paris to Detroit made an emergency landing Friday at Detroit Metro Airport after a crew member became ill, Delta officials said.

Delta flight DL97 was met by paramedics on the ground, and the crew member was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Airport officials said the flight was pre-scheduled to land at DTW, but Delta is still calling the incident an emergency landing.

The flight landed in Detroit around 12:35 p.m.

