News

Delta issues statement in response to potential case of measles at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

CDC has not confirmed case of measles

By Natasha Dado

Detroit Metro Airport. (WDIV)

DETROIT - American airline Delta released a statment to Local 4 regarding a possible case of measles at Detroit Metropolitan Airport that was reported Saturday. 

Officials with Detroit Metropolitan Airport said a child suspected of having measles was found Saturday on an incoming flight from Las Vegas.

More Headlines

According to authorities, the child is being tested to confirm whether or not it is a confirmed case. 

A representative with the airport said the remaining passengers were allowed off the plane and only the child is being tested for measles. 

Read the statement from Delta here: 

"Delta Flight 401 was met in Detroit by EMS at the request of the crew to assess an individual. Delta takes all health and safety concerns seriously – other customers remained on board with the crew until the Center for Disease Control and Prevention was able to provide guidance to deplane. The CDC has not confirmed a communicable disease in this case."
 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.