Delta issues statement in response to potential case of measles at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

DETROIT - American airline Delta released a statment to Local 4 regarding a possible case of measles at Detroit Metropolitan Airport that was reported Saturday.

Officials with Detroit Metropolitan Airport said a child suspected of having measles was found Saturday on an incoming flight from Las Vegas.

According to authorities, the child is being tested to confirm whether or not it is a confirmed case.

A representative with the airport said the remaining passengers were allowed off the plane and only the child is being tested for measles.

Read the statement from Delta here:

"Delta Flight 401 was met in Detroit by EMS at the request of the crew to assess an individual. Delta takes all health and safety concerns seriously – other customers remained on board with the crew until the Center for Disease Control and Prevention was able to provide guidance to deplane. The CDC has not confirmed a communicable disease in this case."



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.