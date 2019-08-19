Details released about seaplane crash north of West Bloomfield in Upper Straits Lake

An investigation revealed that the pilot had tried to land the seaplane on the lake. The pilot miscalculated and struck three pontoon boats and then struck a sand bar. (WDIV)

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's office released more details about a seaplane crash north of West Bloomfield Township that happened this past weekend, and left several people with minor injuries.

Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff Office Marine Unit and the West Bloomfield Township Police Department, Fire Department and Orchard Lake Police Department responded to Upper Straits Lake on the report of a seaplane that had crashed into three pontoon boats and then came to a rest in the lake. Several people were reported injured and missing.

Due to the severity of the initial reports, the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was used. Before the dive team arrived, everyone involved was found safe.

Dive team members helped with recovering the plane. The Federal Aviation Administration was also contacted and responded to the scene.

An investigation revealed that the pilot had tried to land the seaplane on the lake. The pilot miscalculated and struck three pontoon boats and then struck a sand bar.

The pilot is a 41-year-old Redford Township man. Police described the passenger as a 29-year-old woman from Rochester Hills.

People were injured while they were in the water and on the pontoon boats.

Several people who were injured left the scene before the Marine Unit’s arrival. Many of the injured people refused medical treatment by paramedics from the West Bloomfield Township Fire Department and reportedly transported themselves to the hospital with minor injuries.

The pilot suffered minor injuries to his leg and the passenger was not injured. Investigators from the FAA arrived at the scene and requested that the seaplane be impounded for inspection.

The plane was removed from the lake by Byers Towing and transported to the Sheriff’s Office Marine Division Boat Yard. The FAA will be conducting its own independent investigation.

