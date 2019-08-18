Sea plane collides with boats on Upper Straits Lake

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A day on Upper Straits Lake took a terrifying turn Saturday afternoon when a plane collided with several boats.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office after a sea plane crashed while attempting to land at about 5 p.m.

"It was the scarest thing I've ever seen in my whole entire life," said Heather Oblak.

The pilot and several boaters were injured, but are expected to be OK.

"I can't believe that there were no serious injuries," Oblak said. "I have lived here since 1973 and that is the first time I have ever seen anything like that happen."

The investigation is ongoing.

