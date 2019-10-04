Detroit arson team investigating 'suspicious' house fire that injured 5 firefighters

DETROIT - Officials are calling a fire that injured five firefighters Thursday suspicious.

A vacant home in the area of Whittaker and Mullane streets went up in flames.

When the firefighters went to the upper level of the house, it collapsed.

One of the firefighters suffered a broken leg. Another firefighter has third-degree burns over 17 percent of his body and is at Detroit Receiving Hospital. Three other firefighters were treated and released from a hospital.

Some neighbors believe the house was firebombed. Detroit Fire Department officials said the arson team is investigating the blaze.

