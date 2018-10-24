Detroit City Council approves more electric scooters to be put in neighborhoods

DETROIT - Electric scooters have grown rapidly in popularity around Downtown Detroit. Soon, there will be even more of them, but they'll be in the neighborhoods.

Minus a few bumps, bruises and the occasional parking pileup, the electric scooter sharing phenomenon is very popular downtown.

"I've been doing it for about a month now, and I enjoy it," resident Quitman Kenzie said. "I thought it was a millennial thing, but no, it's not."

Now the city is expanding the scooters to the neighborhoods. Local 4 cameras captured video of several Lime scooters being unloaded Wednesday at Eight Mile Road and Marlowe Street.

"You get into urban areas, and you're dealing with risks like theft and that sort of thing," a resident said.

New rules say companies such as Bird and Lime can have as many as 400 scooters in the city, but at least 100 have to go to the neighborhoods, with a set amount for each district.

"There are a lot of folks who catch the bus, and it's not always on time," a resident said. "So this would be great."

You can watch Jason Colthorp's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.