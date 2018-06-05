Detroit Coney Island worker heading to trial in shooting of unarmed customer

DETROIT - A Detroit Coney Island worker is heading to trial in the shooting of an unarmed customer outside the restaurant.

Eugene Lyons, 23, was shot outside the restaurant on May 20, sparking anger in the community. Video shows a heated argument between Lyons and Coney Island worker Engiull Thaql.

The video shows Thaql, in a pink shirt, walking out of the restaurant and firing multiple shots at Lyons.

Lyons said the argument started inside the restaurant, when he complained about his order. That’s when things got out of control, he said.

“He went in the back and got his gun and he kept on saying, 'I can’t wait to catch you out at night. I got something for you.'” Lyons said.

Lyons said he left the store and went to the back parking lot. Thaql is accused of shooting at him multiple times, hitting him in the leg.

Video shows Thaql walking back inside the restaurant with his gun at his side.

Local 4 was at the scene the night of the shooting. Police said Thaql asked Lyons to leave but he wouldn't, so he defended himself when, he said, Lyons threatened him.

Thaql is charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and assault, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, felon in possession of a firearm and four felony firearm violations.

