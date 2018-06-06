Detroit father now charged with murder, torture, child abuse in death of 2-year-old daughter

DETROIT - A 38-year-old Detroit man is facing new charges in connection with the death of his 2-year-old daughter, Wayne County officials said.

Thomas Earl Smith was originally charged with with second-degree child abuse for leaving the toddler at his home in the 14000 block of Corbett Street in the care of her 7-year-old brother.

Police originally said Smith returned home to find his daughter lying at the bottom of the stairs. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At the time of the original charges, prosecutors didn't have the report from the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. It has since been determined that the girls' death wasn't an accident, medical officials said.

The girl's death has been ruled a homicide after medical officials said she died from abusive head trauma and blunt force trauma to her chest.

The original case was dismissed and Smith is now facing new charges.

Smith is charged with felony murder, torture, first-degree child abuse and second-degree child abuse.

He was arraigned Tuesday and is being held at the Wayne County Jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 15.

