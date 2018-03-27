Detroit firefighters called to help battle multi-house fire in Grosse Pointe

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. - Detroit firefighters have been called to Grosse Pointe to help battle a fire affecting multiple buildings, officials said.

Four fire trucks from Grosse Pointe responded to the fire in the 500 block of Washington Road. Officials said one building initially caught fire, and it spread to two buildings next door.

The house that originally caught fire was being flipped, and construction equipment is still sitting outside. The house has since collapsed.

All the occupants of the second home got out safely.

The third home was damaged by being close to the flames from the second home, and firefighters are working to protect it.

The houses on Washington are close together, and firefighters are trying to stop the flames from spreading further. Detroit firefighters were called to the scene to help battle the flames.

