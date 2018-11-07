Detroit high school student's phone held hostage after robbery, police say

DETROIT - A Detroit mother is finally getting answers after her son, who has disabilities, was robbed of his phone at Osborn Preparatory Academy, according to officials.

Clay McPhearson's mother got him a phone as a lifeline for them to communicate while he's at school, but it was taken from him in a strong-arm robbery and held hostage, police said.

"Without my phone, I can't call my mom or message my mom," McPhearson said.

The 14-year-old is a freshman at the school on Detroit's east side. Erica McPhearson said her son is medically fragile.

Clay McPhearson was jumped Friday by two students who took his phone, his mother said.

Local 4 was there Wednesday as Erica McPhearson finally got some answers five days into the ordeal.

"I feel they were disinterested," she said.

Erica McPhearson said she went to police and school officials. She got a call Wednesday from the chief of Detroit Public Schools Community District police, who said the phone has been tracked and the students involved have been identified.

