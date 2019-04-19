Detroit man arraigned in hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist

Malcolm Davis is accused of hitting a man on Puritan Avenue at Lindsay Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Detroit man was arraigned Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 41-year-old motorcyclist, officials said.

Malcolm Lewis Davis, 60, was driving his vehicle west on Puritan Avenue near Linsday Street in Detroit at 12:14 a.m. April 9, police said.

Malcolm Lewis Davis

Davis is accused of ignoring a stop sign and crashing into Gerald Massey, of Detroit, who was riding a motorcycle.

Police said Davis fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Medical officials took Massey to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation by Detroit police led to Davis' arrest.

He is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident, a five-year felony.

Davis was arraigned in 36th District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 1 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 7.

