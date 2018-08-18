Detroit man arraigned on charges in hit-and-run that killed Wayne County sergeant

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - A Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant while he was jogging this week at Hines Park in Westland.

Sgt. Lee Smith, 55, was off-duty when he was struck and killed Tuesday morning just after 10 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wayne County Sheriff's Sgt. Lee Smith was killed while jogging in Hines Park on Aug. 14, 2018.

Desmond Robinson, 47, was arrested in Garden City on Thursday after a massive manhunt. He is accused of fatally hitting Sgt. Smith with his SUV and driving away from the scene.

Arraignment:

Robinson was arraigned after 11 a.m. Saturday at the 34th District Court in Romulus.

A sergeant was at the arraignment and presented the judge with what police say are the facts of the case. He told the judge that witnesses described the vehicle that struck Sgt. Smith as a black compact SUV.

According to police, witnesses told them Smith was on the westbound side of Edward Hines Drive near the shoulder when an SUV heading eastbound crossed over the median into westbound lanes striking Smith.

Sergeant: During an earlier portion of the investigation officers were able to ascertain that the suspect's vehicle was a black Buick Envoy with damage to the hood and front end.

Robinson (mumbling): Enclave.

Sergeant: Enclave, sorry.

The sergeant continued, explaining that while they were interviewing Robinson they found the Enclave with the same front-end damage.

He also told the judge that Robinson admitted to driving on Edward Hines Drive and striking Smith with the 2012 black Enclave. He said that Robinson told police that he panicked and fled the location to a residence in Inkster, Michigan.

Police say Robinson told them he attempted to clean and buy parts for the vehicle while he kept it hidden in the garage.

Robinson is charged with the following:

Reckless driving causing death

Failure to stop at an injury accident scene causing death

Tampering with evidence

The judge entered a not guilty plea on Robinson's behalf and signed an order to have an attorney represent him.

During arraignment, Robinson told the judge that he has a part-time job working on houses. He said he gets a lot of work and is also on disability. Robinson said he is on disability because he was shot in both of his hands and in his abdomen.

The judge remanded Robinson for further actions by the court system.

A pre-exam conference was set for Aug. 30 at 8:30 a.m. at the 18th District Court in Westland. A preliminary exam was set for Sept. 6 at 9 a.m., also in Westland.

Prior to arraignment, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy released the following statement:

"By all accounts, Sgt. Smith was a dedicated, passionate, and skilled member of law enforcement who was going to retire soon. In the blink of an eye, the alleged actions of this defendant destroyed the lives of his family, friends, fellow officers, and the many others he had yet to positively influence.”

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.