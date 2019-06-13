15-year-old Detroit boy killed by speeding car; neighbors hold driver until police arrive

DETROIT - A 15-year-old boy on a minibike was killed Wednesday when the driver of a car lost control of the vehicle and struck the boy in Detroit.

As of Thursday evening, a home near the intersection of East Robinwood and Helen streets still showed damage from the collision. The fence is broken and the porch is damaged.

Residents said Donnel Johnson was a smart and social teenager who frequently mowed yards, cleaned houses and performed other acts of kindness for his community.

"He was always happy and he loved everyone," a neighbor said. "He knew everyone in the neighborhood and everyone in the neighborhood loved him."

At about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Johnson had stopped his minibike to speak to his neighbors when a speeding white Chevrolet Impala struck him and the house's porch. Police said the driver of the Impala, a 24-year-old man, was speeding when he ran a stop sign on Helen Street. He lost control of the vehicle, which jumped the curb and struck Johnson.

"I don't get to see my baby boy," his father said. "I have to put my baby boy in the ground. He should be putting me in the ground."

"A little child lost his life because someone did something stupid," said Elizabeth Crawford, who witnessed the scene. "It didn't make any sense."

The driver of the car attempted to run on foot, but police said the neighbors grabbed him and held him until Detroit police arrived and took him into custody.

The car was filled with cash, police said.

