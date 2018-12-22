Detroit man charged in fatal car crash that killed retired Sterling Heights police sergeant

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Jimi Pierowich of Detroit in connection with the fatal car crash that killed Daryl Y. Brown, 50, a retired Sterling Heights police sergeant.



At around 2:15 a.m. Friday, Brown was walking across East Jefferson Avenue and Beaubien with a male relative.

As they crossed the street, it is alleged that Pierowich, 30, was driving while intoxicated when he struck Brown with his vehicle.

Detroit police and medics were dispatched to the scene and conveyed Brown to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Pierowich was later located and arrested by police.

Pierowich has been charged with operating while intoxicated causing death. He is expected to be arraigned Saturday in Romulus' 34th District Court.

