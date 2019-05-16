Detroit man charged in Halloween shooting of 4 teens sentenced

Antonio Hubbard in court for sentencing on May 16, 2019.

DETROIT - A Detroit man who was charged in connection with the Halloween shooting of four teenagers, including a 15-year-old boy who died, was sentenced Thursday.

Antonio Hubbard, 25, is accused of firing shots at 4:18 p.m. Oct. 31 inside a house in the 19900 block of Langhold Street in Detroit. When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old victim with a gunshot wound in the backyard. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hubbard was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, four counts of armed robbery, four counts of torture, felon in possession of a firearm and a felony firearms violation.

Hubbard pleaded guilty to second degree murder and faced 30-60 years in prison under the plea agreement. The judge followed the sentencing guidelines.

Hubbard was arrested after investigators witnessed a shootout on the city's east side. He was one of three people arrested in connection with the quadruple shooting, according to police.

