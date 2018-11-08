DPD: 6 in custody -- 3 connected to quadruple Halloween shooting -- after Detroit shootout, standoff

Dozens of Detroit police officers and Michigan State Police troopers were called to the city's east side during a barricade situation. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police said six people were taken into custody Thursday -- three in connection with the shooting of four teenagers on Halloween -- after investigators witnessed a shootout between two groups and negotiated out of a barricade situation on the city's east side.

Investigators witness shootout

DPD Deputy Chief Elvin Barren said officers were in the 12000 block of Duchess Street around 12:30 p.m. Thursday for a follow-up investigation into a quadruple shooting on Halloween. Three teenagers were injured and a 15-year-old was killed in the shooting, which took place inside a home on Longholm Street on the city's east side.

A 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were taken to a hospital in serious condition, and another 16-year-old boy was transported in temporary serious condition.

Police named Antonio Hubbard as a suspect. They were looking for him and another unknown man in connection with the shooting.



While officials were investigating Thursday, a shootout took place between two groups in the 12000 block of Duchess Street, Barren said. The shootout started inside the home, so police said the groups were all connected in some fashion.

Barricade situation

Some of the people involved in the shootout fled the location, so police called for backup and set up a perimeter around the neighborhood, Barren said. Police treated it as a barricade situation, announcing that there were "multiple armed suspects" in the area and asking residents to stay clear.



Two nearby schools -- Denby High School and Carleton Elementary School -- were placed on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted around 3:30 p.m.

Police said Hubbard was one of the people inside the home and reached out to a Detroit police official. They were able to reach a resolution after a peaceful negotiation, Barren said.

15 people, 5 children inside home

There were 15 people inside the home, including five children, police said.

Everyone got out of the house safely and without incident, Barren said. The children were taken to a safe location.

Barren said two of the children are minors around 2 or 3 years old. The other three children are 11, 10 and 9 years old, he said.

6 taken into custody

Barren said six people were taken into custody, including three arrested in connection with the quadruple shooting on Halloween.

The three people connected to the quadruple shooting were seen being placed in handcuffs.

Barren said police are still sorting through the other suspects and determining how many other people might be involved.

There were no injuries reported, and police are still knocking on doors to see if there were any injuries, Barren said.

Search warrants are being signed right now for the Duchess Street home, and police believe they will find weapons inside, Barren said.

Officials are still working to determine how the rest of the people, including the other three taken into custody, are involved in the case, according to Barren.

The scene is still active, and residents in the area are asked to remain in their homes, Barren said.



