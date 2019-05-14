Detroit man to be sentenced for killing his wife, mother of 5

DETROIT - Gregory McQueen pleaded guilty to Alisha McQueen, a missing Detroit mother of five.

Alisha McQueen's family reported her missing in March 2018. It wasn't until Septemer 2018 when police were called to a vacant lot in Ecorse after someone discovered human remains, some encased in concrete.

Alisha McQueen (WDIV)

Gregory McQueen, also of Detroit, was charged with open murder and denied bond, accused of killing his wife Alisha. They had four children together, all under the age of 10. The couple were living separately at the time.

Alisha's family said Gregory McQueen had been violent before. He now faces life in prison.

He will go before Judge Wanda Evans on Tuesday. Court is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Watch the report from October when Gregory McQueen was charged:

Missing for months, remains found in Ecorse

Alisha was missing for months. Police said her remains were found the morning of Sept. 7 near the intersection of West Jefferson Avenue and Mill Street. On Aug. 25, an evidence technician was sent to a location in the 100 block of Mill Street in Ecorse, where a resident found what appeared to be human bones.

From Aug. 28 to Sept. 6, Ecorse police investigated and found more bones and clothing, according to authorities. On Sept. 7, large pieces of cement with embedded human remains were collected.

On Sept. 21, the remains were identified as Alisha McQueen.

Human remains were found on an abandoned lot in Ecorse. (WDIV)

