Human remains found on abandoned lot in Ecorse identified as missing Detroit mother of 4

The human remains found in Ecorse have been identified as Alisha McQueen, police said. (WDIV)

ECORSE, Mich. - The human remains found earlier this month on an empty lot in Ecorse have been identified as a missing Detroit mother of four, police said.

Police said the discovery was made the morning of Sept. 7 near the intersection of West Jefferson Avenue and Mill Street.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains as Alisha McQueen, who has been missing since March 7.

Alisha McQueen (WDIV)

At the time, McQueen's sister said she was last seen in the 1300 block of West Warren Avenue in Detroit.

Ecorse police are handling the homicide investigation. Nobody has been taken into custody, but police said they know who they are looking for.

Police said McQueen's death was not random.

Detroit police are also helping with the case.

"It's rather shocking, actually," resident James Cornett said. "Especially when it's close to home. Lots of state troopers, detectives walking around the property, flying drones, searching corner to corner."

Investigators combed through the old industrial site, collecting evidence, leaving markers and carrying large, white bags.

Human remains were found Sept. 7, 2018 in Ecorse. (WDIV)

"It's been years, probably a good 10 years, since I've seen anything going on here," resident Larry Weisenstein said. "It's just been an open, empty field."

Michigan State Police troopers and officers from Detroit and Ecorse spent hours searching through the brush. A crowd of onlookers gathered to watch the search.

"I grew up here," Weisenstein said. "I've just never really seen anything like that around. I feel terrible. That's no way to end up."

Human remains were found Spet. 7, 2018 in Ecorse. (WDIV)

Previous coverage

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.