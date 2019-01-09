Detroit man with lengthy criminal record charged in connection with Farmington burglaries

FARMINGTON, Mich. - A 55-year-old Detroit man with a lengthy criminal record is facing charges stemming from burglaries in Farmington Jan. 1.

Police said tips led them to David Scott Reese, 55. Reese's criminal record includes multiple breaking-and-entering offenses.

He allegedly broke into Mi Mosa and Brown Dog Barlor and Restaurant by damaging the deadbolt locks in the early-morning hours. He entered the businesses and stole cash register drawers, according to officials.

Tips led police to David Scott Reese, a man accused of breaking into two Famington businesses on Jan. 1, 2019. (WDIV)

Reese was arrested Tuesday outside a Detroit house and is being held at the Wayne County Jail, police said.

He is charged with two counts of burglary. Each count carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison.

"We are grateful to those who called in tips leading to the identity and arrest of the suspect in this case. This is a shining example of how concerned community members came together to help us apprehend a dangerous career criminal," said Frank Demers, Farmington public safety director.

