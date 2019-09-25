Detroit Metro Airport ranks top in nation for passenger satisfaction

ROMULUS, Mich. - If there’s anything Detroit knows how to do well, it’s leading the way in transportation innovation.

The Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport topped J.D. Power’s North American Airport Satisfaction Study in the mega airport category with more than 33 million passengers annually.

“It is a great honor for DTW to be the number one ranked mega airport in the country for customer satisfaction,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton in a statement. “We are thankful our passengers have noticed the improvements we’ve made throughout our airport, ranging from technology to maintain clean restrooms to better roadway signage and new amenities.”

The survey scores airports in six categories: terminal facilities, baggage claim, security check, check-in/baggage check and food, beverage and retail. DTW ranked highest in security check and terminal facilities.

DTW scored 786 on the 1,000-point scale, 7 points higher than the Minneapolis airport which came in second place.

“The Airport Authority, along with our airlines, federal partners, concessionaires and other tenants, are all committed to providing our customer with the high-quality service and experience they deserve,” Newton said.

Recent upgrades in the airport include nursing rooms and bottle filling stations in the McNamara and North terminals, in addition to an expanded recycling program.

“DTW received the J.D. Power award for large airports in 2010,” Newton said. “Internally, we are setting a new standard for customer service. We don’t expect it will be another nine years before we achieve this exceptional ranking again.”

To see how other American airports ranked, check out the results of the J.D. Power 2019 North American Airport Satisfaction Study.

