Detroit officer under investigation after K-9 left in hot police vehicle dies

DETROIT - A member of the Detroit police K-9 unit is under investigation because his dog died after being left in a hot police vehicle.

The incident happened in June, but it's just now coming to light.

The entire K-9 unit and the SUVs in which police keep the dogs are being checked out after the dog died inside a hot vehicle.

Detroit police said the K-9's handler used a remote starter to cool down the SUV, but never inserted the key.

Officials said more than 30 minutes passed. The SUV stopped running and the vehicle became so hot the dog collapsed. The dog died the next day.

Investigators said the officer failed to check up on the dog as required. The investigation also revealed the safety alarm didn't go off to alert someone that the temperature inside the SUV was rising.

Disciplinary actions against the officer are pending, according to authorities.

