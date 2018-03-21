Detroit partners with Rochester College for free tuition through Detroit Promise program

DETROIT - Rochester College has entered into a partnership with Detroit Promise, offering scholarships to qualified students graduating from Detroit high schools.

The program is a push for students to pursue postsecondary education. For its first year involved in the program, Rochester College is a limited partner, which limits the total number of students whom it can support through Detroit Promise funding.

"Getting an education should not be only for the privileged few, but a choice available to students regardless of their financial capabilities," Dr. Brian Stogner, president of Rochester College, said. "We are honored to partner with Detroit Promise, which is helping to make dreams a reality for so many students, and encouraging them to go after their passions."

To qualify for the four-year university scholarship, students must have attended all four years and graduate from any Detroit high school, reside in Detroit for all four years of high school, obtain a 3.0 cumulative GPA as of Feb. 15 in their senior year and earn a score of at least 21 on the ACT or at least 1060 on the SAT.

If the student meets these qualifications, he or she can apply to the Detroit Promise program, subsequently applying to any of the participating four-year universities.

For more information on Detroit Promise, visit its official website.

