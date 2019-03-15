Detroit police corporal says he punched woman '8 or 9 times' after she spit on him at hospital

DETROIT - A body camera captured a Detroit police corporal saying he hit a woman at a hospital after she spit on him.

"We treated her good. We treated her with the utmost respect," Cpl. Dewayne Jones is heard saying on the body camera footage. "Then she spit on me. She spit on me."

Jones was in court Friday in connection with the Aug. 1, 2018, incident. He is heard on video from the day of the incident saying that he treated the woman with respect before she spit on him.

"I punched her, like, eight or nine times," Jones said.

New body camera footage released in court also shows the interaction between Jones and the woman. Jones, 47, is accused of punching a naked woman who was lashing out at security officers at a hospital.

His attorney said he used the proper level of force.

Jones reinstated

Detroit police commissioners voted to reinstate Jones in December and send him back to work as a police officer. They made their decision in spite of Craig's recommendation that Jones remain suspended. Craig said he stands by his decision and didn't want to criticize another police organization.

Jones is an 18-year veteran of the force.

