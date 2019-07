Police investigate the discovery of possible human remains on Detroit's west side on July 22, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police said they discovered what appear to be human remains in a vacant house on the city's west side.

The discovery was made around 9 a.m. Monday in the 9100 block of Livernois, just south of I-96, police said.

No additional information has been provided.

