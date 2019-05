DETROIT - Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg on the city's east side.

The 15-year-old was shot Monday evening in the area of Lanark Street and Casino Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said two 15-year-olds were playing with a gun when one of them was shot. The uninjured child fled the scene.

