Police: Woman killed in fiery crash was intentionally sideswiped

DETROIT - A woman was killed in a fiery crash on Detroit's east side Friday afternoon after her vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

Police said the crash was not an accident and that the woman's vehicle was intentionally sideswiped by another driver. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

According to authorities, witnesses told police a man driving a red Dodge Ram intentionally sideswiped a black Ford, causing its driver to strike a utility pole.

The pole fell onto the Ford, causing the driver to become trapped inside her vehicle, which became engulfed in flames.

Police have a 69-year-old man in custody in connection with the incident. He was injured in the crash and transported to a hospital.

Witnesses heard screams for help and tried to rescue her, but were unable to.

"Six people jumped out of the car and tried running to the burning car to help them get out. I tried, also, but the flames were too big," witness Andrew Stewart said.

The investigation is ongoing.

