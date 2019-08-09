Detroit police investigating triple shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

DETROIT - One person was killed and two others were rushed to a hospital after gunfire erupted on the Southfield Freeway Service Drive, according to police.

The victims crashed at a gas station Thursday night around 9 p.m. off the Southfield Freeway and near Seven Mile Road.

A group of people in two different vehicles started to argue on Westmoreland Road just off Seven Mile Road. It's unclear if words were exchange inside a house, on the street or while the men were in vehicles. Several shots were fired, police said.

Three men involved in the argument got into a car, according to witnesses who said they saw the car speed off.

The investigation shows some men in an SUV chased the black Impala down Seven Mile Road and when it crossed the Southfield Freeway the Impala lost control and crashed into a pole.

Surveillance images shows two men hanging out of the SUV and they opened fire.

