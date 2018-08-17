Detroit police: Man in deadly crash near John R, Grixdale believed to have been shot before fleeing

Police believe a man who was involved in a deadly crash Friday morning in Detroit was shot before fleeing in his vehicle. (WDIV)

The crash occurred about 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of John R Street and Grixdale Avenue, according to officials.

Police said the driver veered off the road and crashed into a light pole. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds on his side.

Investigators believe the man was shot somewhere before getting into his car and taking off.

No other details are available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

