Detroit police now say 4-year-old boy was not in vehicle when car was stolen

DETROIT - Police are investigating after a woman reported that her 4-year-old son was alone in a vehicle when it was stolen from a Detroit parking lot.

A search for the boy ensued and investigation revealed the boy was not in the vehicle when it was taken, according to police. The child was at his grandmother's house. His grandmother has legal guardianship, according to police.

The child's biological mother was arrested and could face charges for filing a false report.

The car was stolen and police are still looking for the suspect who stole the vehicle.

The original report indicated the boy's mother went into the New Urban Beauty Supply Store in the 15000 block of Joy Road at 2:30 p.m. and while she was inside a man stole the vehicle.

The boy was found on Mendota Street in Detroit.

Police said the vehicle, a tan, 2014 Ford Fusion with heavy damage to the driver's side was found in the 18000 block of Fitzpatrick Street.

Police described the suspect as a man who was wearing a black skullcap and black sweatpants with stripes along the side of the legs.

More pictures of the suspect are available below.

Man suspected of stealing a vehicle with a 4-year-old boy inside. (Detroit police)

Police searching for a man accused of stealing a vehicle with a 4-year-old boy inside. (Detroit police)

