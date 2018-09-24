Detroit police officer allegedly publishes offensive post on social media

DETROIT - A new recruit to the Detroit Police Department was taken off the job Sunday after sending an offensive message on Snapchat.

DPD first became aware of the incident Sunday afternoon and moved quickly to suspend Sean Bostwick.

"Another night to (wrangle) up these zoo animals"

Many police officers are praising the decision and are disgusted by the post.

"I want him fired," said retired Detroit police officer Wilbur Medley.

Medley was a police officer for 18 years, retiring in 2017.

"We're out here right now. I don't see any zoo animals," Medley said. "What are you talking about when you say 'zoo animals?'"

Medley was shocked to see the photo on social media. Bostwick works in Detroit's 12th precinct, patrolling Medley's community. The father of three said he's worried about his sons and others in the neighborhood.

"If he's looking at us like zoo animals, who is to say he won't do something bad?" Medley asked.

Medley now works for the Detroit Public Safety Academy, a vocational high school for students interested in law enforcement.

"How can I stand before them and tell them, 'We are here for you,' and then I see a young officer who posted something so offensive?" Medley asked.

As a lifelong resident of Detroit, Medley said while the post is offensive, it does not reflect the values of the Detroit Police Department protecting the city.

"Other cops care about this city," Medley said. "Because we have a great investment in it. You can’t take this and say, 'This is what Detroit cops think of you.' No, this is what this cop thinks, and he should be removed."

Chief James Craig is expected to hold a news conference on the incident Monday afternoon. Local 4 will be there.

