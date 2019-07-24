News

Detroit police officer bit by pit bull that broke free from chain, officials say

Officer bit while responding to domestic violence call, police say

By Derick Hutchinson

Detroit Police Department patrol vehicle (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Detroit police officer was bit by a pit bull Wednesday after the dog broke free from its chain, according to authorities.

The officer was responding to a domestic violence call after 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 5700 block of Neff Avenue on Detroit's east side, police said.

A pit bull was chained to the fence but broke free, the officer said.

The dog bit the officer on his right arm, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable, medical officials said.

The pit bull is at Detroit Animal Control for testing, authorities said.

Other news from today:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.