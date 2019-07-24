Detroit police officer bit by pit bull that broke free from chain, officials say

DETROIT - A Detroit police officer was bit by a pit bull Wednesday after the dog broke free from its chain, according to authorities.

The officer was responding to a domestic violence call after 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 5700 block of Neff Avenue on Detroit's east side, police said.

A pit bull was chained to the fence but broke free, the officer said.

The dog bit the officer on his right arm, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable, medical officials said.

The pit bull is at Detroit Animal Control for testing, authorities said.

