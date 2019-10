RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - Detroit police shot a man Thursday afternoon in River Rouge.

Police said homicide detectives were following a lead at the home in the 500 block of Palmerston Street. According to police, the man was armed with a gun when he opened the door.

It's unknown if the man fired any shots at police.

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.