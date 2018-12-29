Detroit police release video of van suspected in fatal hit-and-run of man in wheelchair

Detroit police shared surveillance video of the van they said was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit on Dec. 20.

DETROIT - Police have released surveillance footage of a van suspected in a hit-and-run that killed a man as he was crossing the street in his wheelchair in Detroit.

It happened Dec. 20 at Mack Avenue and Conner Street. The driver did not stop after striking the victim.

Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle, which is believed to be a white Chevrolet Conversion Van with a thin stripe on the side.

The vehicle is believed to have front-end damage.

Video available below:

