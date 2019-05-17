Detroit police: Rumors of serial killer at-large are false

DETROIT - Detroit police said Friday that rumors circulating of a serial killer at-large in the city are false.

Detroit police posted this message on Friday afternoon:

There is false information circulating on social media that there is a serial killer at large in downtown Detroit, and that five to six female victims have been found prior to the May 15 homicide on Robert Bradby Drive on Detroit’s east side, and further that Detroit Police have failed to communicate this information to the public.

This is not true. We have identified a person of interest in connection to the incident on Robert Bradby and we are actively looking for this suspect.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Multiple posts appeared across social media channels on Friday suggesting a serial killer was at large in the city.

