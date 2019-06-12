Detroit police save man who had medical issue, crashed into utility pole

DETROIT - Two Detroit police officers are being credited with saving the life of a man who had a medical issue and crashed into a utility pole near Eastern Market.

Officials said the car burst into flames shortly after the crash.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Detroit police Sgt. Paul Brown was heading downtown when a car barrelled across Gratiot Avenue and smashed into a utility pole, officials said.

"The impact was so bad that the car literally disintegrated right before my eyes," Brown said. "Immediately, I observed that driver go into a medical shock."

Fortunately, backup from Officer Kyle Herman was just blocks away.

"I was actually in Eastern Market," Herman said.

The officers said when they got to the driver, he was completely knocked out and didn't respond to questions.

"Then the vehicle just burst into flames," Brown said. "It ignited so fast, we had to step back. Then me and Officer Herman went in, got the seatbelt, grabbed his legs and shoulders and extracted him from the vehicle."

Both officers said it was second nature.

"We practice this in the academy," Herman said. "We knew what to do. That credit goes to the Detroit Police Department."

By the time the ambulance left the scene, the driver was conscious. He's expected to be OK.

Brown and Herman are being called heroes.

"I mean, I'm just doing my job," Brown said. "I've been called a hero being in the military. It's just part of my job."

Brown has been in the police force for nearly 20 years. Herman has been on the force for two years.

