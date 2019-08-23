Detroit police: Scooter vandals could face more than assault charges

DETROIT - Scooters are a convenient and easy way for Detroiters to get around Downtown, but lately people have been attacking those who ride them.

"I think it's crazy," said David Lee.

"I don't know why they would do that," Anders Franzon said.

"Honestly, it's kind of crazy to me, just for the simple fact it's pointless," Jacquan Gossett said.

The video police shared on social media shows a man throwing a scooter over a bridge into the Detroit River. It also showed another man pushing a woman off a scooter, forcing her to hit her head on the ground. Another man purposely pushed a scooter into someone who was walking. It was all caught on video.

"That's assault, in some cases," Lee said.

Detroit police Capt. Jevon Johnson said the department is investigating the video.

"It appears to be more than one suspect at this time, so we're trying to identify any and everyone involved," Johnson said.

He said those involved in the video could face more charges than just assault.

"If you are participating, whether actually causing the crime itself, and or videotaping, or in any way participating, you are just as liable as the person who actually assault or destroys the property. That's an additional charges as far as theft and or damage of property," Johnson said.

An employee with the company that provides the scooters said people are constantly destroying the scooters. Gossett, a Bird employee, said he's glad police are getting involved.

"They on the garbage, probably hanging on the poles somewhere," Gossett said.

