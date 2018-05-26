Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old boy

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for 14-year-old Tashawn McDowell.

Tashawn was last seen Friday at 6 p.m. by his mother in the 4000 block of Montgomery Avenue.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, 90 to 100 pounds, thin build, medium skin complexion, and has a tapper haircut with a man bun.

Tashawn was last seen walking westbound toward Grand River Avenue wearing a blue shirt, blue Levi jeans and black Nike Air-Force One's with a green bag. He is in good mental and physical health.

If you have seen Tashawn or know where he is located, call the Detroit Police Department Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740.

