Detroit police seek man suspected of killing woman as paramedics helped someone in next room

DETROIT - Detroit police released the identity of a man accused of stabbing a woman to death Saturday while paramedics helped a heart attack victim in another room.

Police are looking for Darius Calhoun, 26.

Calhoun is described as black with a medium-brown complexion and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide unit 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

