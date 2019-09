DETROIT - The Detroit Public Library will no longer charge late fines.

The city's libraries will still charge fines for lost or damaged books. While there are no late fines, checked out items must be returned in order to check out more.

People who already have a balance for late returns still need to pay it off.

The Detroit Public Library consists of a main branch and 21 other branches across the city.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.