Detroit Public Schools Community District addresses firing of boys basketball coach

DETROIT - Renaissance High School has released statements regarding the decision to fire a basketball coach.

Coach Vito Jordan was removed as the varsity boys basketball coach Sept. 11. Later that month, Jordan filed a lawsuit against the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

A statement from the Detroit Public Schools Community District states that principal Verynda Stroughter was uncomfortable with keeping Jordan on as a coach after,"documented conflicts with colleagues, sent the included inappropriate text message to a student-athlete, and posted a Facebook message (included) that did not reflect the direction the principal wanted her school and program to go in under her leadership."

The statement also said that the team was not winning championships and that the principal had the authority to fire Jordan. The statement said the district fully supports the principal's decision "because it was based on a thoughtful analysis, not a personal, biased decision."

In a letter from principal Stroughter she states that she found Jordan's character to be "questionable and wanted better for the young men of Renaissance."

The following documents were provided to Local 4 by Detroit Public Schools Community District:

View: Letter from Renaissance High School principal Verynda Stroughter

View: Email regarding alleged inappropriate text messaging

View: Alleged Facebook post

