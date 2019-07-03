Detroit woman accused of hitting pregnant woman with car outside Dearborn Heights Burger King

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Detroit woman is accused of getting in her car and purposely striking a woman who is eight months pregnant outside a Burger King in Dearborn Heights, police said.

Ladonna Marie Boatwright, 37, got into an argument with the pregnant woman at 11:21 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Burger King in the 20400 block of West Warren Avenue, according to authorities.

When officers arrived, the pregnant woman was being treated by medical officials. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Witnesses said the women got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical fight.

Boatwright is accused of striking the other woman with her vehicle, police said.

Boatwright is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of felonious assault and one county of assaulting a pregnant individual.

She turned herself in to authorities Wednesday morning and was arraigned in 19th District Court, police said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 17, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 24.

