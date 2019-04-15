Detroit woman charged with false report of child abduction faces judge

DETROIT - On Monday afternoon, 32-year-old Domanique Marie Rezende faced a judge through a video monitor for the first time since her arrest.

Police said Rezende lied about somebody kidnapping her 4-year-old son after the suspect drove off with her car on Sunday afternoon.

It all happened at a store on Joy Road when Rezende called police. Rezende said she was inside the store and left her car running. Minutes later, the suspect drove off, but she claimed her 4-year-old child was inside the car.

Shortly after, police started a search, but later found out the child was with his grandmother.

Rezende was arrested at the scene. She is charged with false report of a child abuse. A judge gave Rezende a $7,500 bond. She is required to pay 10 percent of that bond. She could face up to four years in prison.

